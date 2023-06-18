Oil Theft: Asari Dokubo goofed – Eshanekpe, Mayor of Urhoboland

The Mayor of Urhoboland and notable ex-militant leader in the Niger Delta region, His Excellency Eshanekpe Israel a.k.a Akpodoro, has taken the leader of the Niger Delta Volunteer Front, NDVF, Mujahid Asari Dokubo to the cleaners over his recent allegation that the Nigerian military is involved in oil theft in the region.

Akpodoro, who stated in Abuja over the weekend that Alhaji Dokubo goofed in “his reckless outburst against the Nigerian military and his overview of the security of oil and gas facilities in the region,” saying, Alhaji Dokubo is suffering from acute jealousy and envy for Tantita Security Services, TSS, the FG’s contractor currently handling the security of oil facilities in the region.

According to the Mayor, Asari Dokubo should not be taken seriously, dismissing him as flippant.

He maintained that the leader of NDVF was just being jealous of Chief Government Ekpemupolo a.k.a Tompolo’s success, who was awarded the surveillance contract by the FG, which he said is unprecedented in the history of pipeline security.

“The Nigerian military,” he noted, “” may have bad eggs, who deal and wheel in stolen crude,” adding that, “such no longer obtains since Tompolo took over surveillance of pipelines in the region,” citing major successes recorded by the security firm.

“Dokubo,” Akpodoro noted, “Leads an army of youths, who wields dangerous weapons in the region,” wondering what use are the armed youths for, if not for oil theft, warning him to desist from making incendiary comments against the military institution.

“The Nigerian military,” the Mayor noted, “have put in their best in national security and should be commended by all rather than casting slur on their image by law breakers grandstanding wanting to reap where they sow nothing.”

He said, “All Nigerians should support Tompolo in his drive to rid the Delta region of sea piracy, oil theft, and sundry crimes in the upstream and downstream oil industry noting that no amount of emotional blackmail can derail the current efforts being led by Tantita Security Services to exterminate crimes and criminalities in the oil industry,” as he restated, is call on the FG to increase the contract sum for the company to be unleashed stronger and more effectively on oil thieves.

He called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to discountenance Dokubo’s vituperations and disrespect for the Nigerian military noting that no decent person will openly attack the image of the military in the manner the militant leader did.

“Since the Presidential Amnesty Programme was birthed by the FG, all responsible ex-militant leaders surrendered their arms and have been championing the course of peace in the Niger Delta region but ironically, the pontificating Dokubo till date still wields arms and goes about with an array of armed able body men in the region and not that alone, in a video that went viral sometime ago, we saw his armed men in a show of force displaying lawlessness, rascality, thuggery, hooliganism… It is a wonder that this same man has the gut to accuse the Nigerian military of illegality. Somebody should tell Dokubo that he has no moral rectitude to comment on national issues until he disarms his rag-tag armed youths,” Eshanekpe stated.