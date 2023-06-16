Oil theft allegation: Produce evidence, Navy tells Asari Dokubo

Dokubo-Asari

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Nigerian Navy, Friday night, reacted to the allegation made by Niger Delta leader and ex-agitator, Asari Dokubo who allegedly spoke with some journalists after meeting President Bola Tinubu behind closed-doors at the Aso Rock Villa and claimed that cases of oil theft in the South South region were traceable to the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Navy.

Dokubo insisted that the military is at the centre of oil theft saying, “we have to make this very clear to the Nigerian public that 99 per cent of oil theft can be traced to the Nigerian military, the Army and the Navy especially.”

Responding to the allegation, Nigerian Navy spokesman, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan challenged the ex-militant to reveal the names of officers involved in crude oil theft noting, the allegation against the military is “spurious and unguarded”.

Commodore Ayo-Vaughan said oil thieves were angry because the land, maritime and air component of the Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe as well as other operations in the South – South zone of the country have sustained the efforts to deny oil thieves avenues to sabotage the economy through ongoing “Operation Dakatar Da Barawo” and sustained a relatively safe and peaceful environment for business activities to strive in the region.

“If Asari Dokubo is seeking some form of relevance and he alleges that there are cabals of military personnel who are involved in crude oil theft, let him bring the names.

“Nobody is afraid of getting the names of those involved in crude oil theft. You can not make such serious allegations and think that we just sweep it down the carpet, there will be an official response from Defence Headquarters on this matter.

“The Chief of Defence Staff does not condone that, nor does the Chief of Naval Staff under whom I serve.

“The Nigerian Navy as an organisation is actively involved in the fight against crude oil theft and the resources in the Niger Delta. So, for anybody to say there is a cabal of military officers, the only simple thing is bring the evidence, bring the names.”, he stressed.