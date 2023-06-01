Oil: FG to ensure devt of host communities – NUPRC 

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Federal Government has assured of its readiness to always ensure an all-round development of oil-producing host communities in the country as enshrined in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Head, Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, Warri Regional Office, Mr Olusegun Ogunnubi, in a statement, noted that the Host Community Development Trust fund, HCDT, created by the Petroleum Industry Act, gave the Commission the statutory obligation of ensuring the settlors, fund it for the concerned communities.

Ogunnubi said: “Through the Host Community Development Trust fund, HCDT, Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), will continue to ensure compliance from the settlors as regards their statutory responsibilities towards the concerned communities together in which 3% of their operating expenditure will be used to develop the communities.”

However, the NUPRC Regional Head explained that if the concerned communities could not form a Trust Fund, the bulk of the funds would be used to develop projects defined by the communities.

While commending stakeholders and communities in the state for their cooperation with the commission, he called for more support from the people of Ugborodo community, charging as well that the smooth-running of escravos operations must be ensured.

Meanwhile, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse |||, has assured of his readiness to always rally round the leadership of the NUPRC as led by the Chief Commission Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe urging him and his team to see to the plight of the host communities.

Atuwatse ||| made this known while playing host to the Head Warri Regional Office NUPRC and his team earlier in his palace at Warri.

The monarch, who called for transparency in their engagements with the people, stakeholders and the host communities, said he was optimistic that the NUPRC Warri Regional Office would succeed in it assignment.

To this end, the Olu of Warri urged the Commission to organize an enlarged parley of relevant stakeholders and the host communities for felt-needs assessment for the betterment of all.

Members of Ogunnubi’s entourage include Dr David Michaels, Mr Tom Senibo, Head of Development, Dr Muhammed laminga, Head of Gas Production, Mr Nri Tobechi, Manager Environment and Community, Mrs Akpojisheri Head of Public Affairs Unit amongst others.