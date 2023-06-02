Ohanaeze Ndigbo rejects zoning of Rep deputy speakership to S’East

….Says slot provocative, directs Igbo NASS members-elect on what to do

By Steve Oko

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has vehemently rejected the zoning of the position of the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives to South East by the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

Ohanaeze in a tersed statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, described the consideration as belittling and provocative.

According to the statement made available to Vanguard, the action of the ruling party amounts to further exclusion of the Igbo race from Nigeria’s political equilibrium.

Ohanaeze, therefore, directed all Igbo National Assembly members-elect, to be discretionary and wise in their voting during the forthcoming election of principal officers of both chambers.

Below is a full text of the statement:

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has watched with grave concern the zoning of principal officers of the Senate and the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We have also observed that the All Peoples Congress (APC) zoned the position of the Deputy Speaker to the South East of Nigeria.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo states that allocating the position of the Deputy Speaker to the South East is highly unreflective, disgusting and provocative to the Igbo.

“To this end, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, CFR (Ahaejiagamba) directs all the Igbo Lawmakers in the 10th National Assembly to vote according to their discretions irrespective of state, religion or ethnicity.”