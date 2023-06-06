Ogun presents cars to new perm secs

In fulfilment of his promise to take care of workers’ welfare, the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun has presented brand new cars to newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and the Auditor-General in the Civil Service to boost their morale and increase service delivery.

Governor Abiodun, while presenting the official cars to them at the Government House, Isale-Igbein in Abeokuta, said the gesture was to ease their mobility and enhance productivity.

The Governor, represented by the Head of Service, Mr. Kolawole Fagbohun, said he would always look into the wellness and wellbeing of the workers and the citizenry at large by spreading dividends of democracy across the State.

Governor Abiodun asked the beneficiaries of the car gifts to continue to put in more effort, add value and improve their leadership qualities to help the service grow.

“I want to call on the permanent secretaries and indeed, the whole civil service, to continue to support our Government in the ‘Building Our Future Together’ agenda.

“Let’s join hands together to move the State forward” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Permanent Secretaries, Hospitals Management Board (HMB), Dr. Olayinka Elemide, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Oluwatosin Oloko and Bureau of State Pensions, Mr. Adesoji Adewuyi, appreciated the Governor for the good gesture extended to them and promised to further put in their best to continue to keep the flag of the State flying.