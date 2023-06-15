Ogun monarch, Agura of Gbagura, Oba Bakre is dead

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The 9th Agura of Gbaguraland, Abeokuta, His Royal Majesty, Oba Babajide Bakre, Jamolu II has joined his ancestors.

According to a palace source, Oba Babajide joins his ancestor on Wednesday 14th June 2023.

A palace Chief who pleaded for anonymity confirmed the passage of Oba Bakre.

Also, the Osi of Egbaland and Balogun of Ibadan Township Gbagura, Abeokuta, confirmed the passage of “His Royal Majesty Oba Dr Saburee Babajide Bakre, Jamolu 11, the Agura of Gbagura

In short notice by Chief Rasaq Adesola Obe, Balogun Ijaye Kukudi Traditional Council of Chiefs and the Administrative Secretary to the Agura Palace said the Osi of Egbaland mandated him to inform Agura Chiefs of the sad incident

Oba Babajide who celebrated his 61st birthday recently was the 9th Agura of Gbagura in Abeokuta

Meanwhile, the Egba Economic Summit (EES) has commiserated with the entire people of Egbaland, over the passing of the Oba Sabur Babajide Bakre, the Agura of Gbagura land.

This was contained in a statement signed by the President of the summit, Chief Shina Luwoye, and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Luwoye, who doubles as the Asiwaju Mayegun of Egbaland, described the late monarch as a unifier and a promoter of peace among all the components of Egbaland and Ogun state in general.

According to him, Oba Bakre lived a graceful and impactful life, just as described his reign as peaceful.

He prayed to God for the repose of his soul, adding that the king will greatly be missed by all.

“What a fulfilling, graceful, impactful and peaceful reign it was for our amiable and respected Agura.

“He is loved by everyone; he carried royalty with grace and honour and he united Egbaland and promoted peace among all the components of this great Egba nation and Ogun State in general.

“May he find grace with his creator. We love him, but God loves him more,” the statement read in parts.