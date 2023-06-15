Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone debunks allegations of land-grabbing

The management of the Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone in Igbesa area of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun state has debunked the allegations of land-grabbing and encroachment on 485 hectares of land leveled against it by some members of its host community.

The report which was published on a popular news website (Not Vanguard) alleged that the aforesaid Chinese investors were working with the support of the police to forcibly take the land of 13 families in the community.

A statement released to the media as a rejoinder reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the mischievous, incongruous, discriminatory, misinforming and utterly baseless publication…

“For the record, OGUN-GUANGDONG FREE TRADE ZONE, Igbesa,Ado-Odo Ota, Ogun State is a joint partnership investment between the Ogun State government and the Chinese investors.

“The government of the former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniels in 2007 signed a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) covering a land area of 2000.407 hectares. It’s worthy to note that the land mentioned is under government acquisition since 1977. By 2008, the Zone was officially commissioned leading to the establishment of several foreign companies.

“Several public notices have been made by the state government including radio jingles, newspaper caveat emptor announcements, town hall meetings and others to inform and educate the general public particularly the host communities.

“It must be noted that the person accredited to have insinuated this publication is a perennial and serial land grabber, who delights in causing social disorder is neither the communities spokesperson but rather a persona non grata who is currently on the run from security operatives for leading an attack on Ogun State Bureau of Lands officials where a senior official sustained a life threatening injury.

“The Management of Ogun – Guangdong Free Trade Zone is highly disappointed with the publishers for not carrying out investigative journalism as their profession demands but chose to serve as a medium to collude and peddle blatant lies, misinforming the general public which has the tendency to ignite social disorder.

“We request that the publishers tender an unreserved apology through a publication on the platform and others.”