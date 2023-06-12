Ogulagha youths urge Oborevwori to appoint Agediga commissioner

By Jimitota Onoyume

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has been urged to appoint a prominent son of Ogulagha kingdom, Dr Shedrack Agediga a commissioner in his cabinet.

An open letter to the governor under the aegis of Ogulagha kingdom youth council signed by the president , Comrade Roland Pere-Ebi Dede extolled the sterling qualities of Dr Agediga, stressing that as a respected son of Ogulagha kingdom and prominent Ijaw leader he would work amicably with the governor to actualise his ( the governors) great visions for the state.

The youths recalled that Dr Agediga effectively used his Team Shedrack Agediga mobilisation for PDP in riverine areas to secure massive votes for the governor, PDP across Ijaw areas and other riverine communities in the state.

“Agediga is a man that has paid his dues and it is their interest that he should be given the commissionership appointment. He is one of the best Ijaw politician in Delta State. His appointment is a liberation for Ijaw youths “, they said.

The youths said as the immediate past Executive Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Agediga used the position to transform Oil producing Communities with other members of the Board, adding that they had expected he would be appointed Executive Chairman or Managing Director of the commission since he is from an oil rich producing community.

They said he was also a former Special Adviser to former governor Ifeanyi Okowa on peace and conflict resolution, saying he would bring his wealth of experience to the table when made a commissioner.