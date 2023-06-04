Oborevwori’s Principal Secretary, Ocholor dedicates appointment to God

Principal Secretary to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to God, Barr Mrs Lyna Ocholor (2nd left) her husband and son, Harrison and Oreva Ocholor and the Pere of Seimbiri Kingdom, King Charles Ayemi-Botu, during the thanksgiving service of Mrs Ocholor on her appointment as the Principal Secretary to the Governor at Christ Embassy Summit Church, Asaba

Clerk of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mrs Lyna Ocholor has dedicated her appointment as the Principal Secretary to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to God.

Mrs Ocholor in her remarks during a thanksgiving service held at Christ Embassy Summit Church, Asaba, said there was the need to return all glory to God to prepare her for the task ahead.

The Clerk, Mrs Lyna Ocholor said it was gratifying to be so elevated politically in the new administration of Delta State, acknowledging the grace of God upon her life as grace found her in the midst of many qualified Deltans for the position of Principal Secretary.

Promising to bring her wealth of experience over the years in the civil service to bear in the governance of the state, Mrs Ocholor expressed appreciation to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for finding her worthy to be an integral part of the administration.

Mrs Ocholor, flanked by her husband, Harrison, explained that as the Principal Secretary to the Governor, she would be confronted with certain unavoidable challenges, saying that God remains her strength to surmount all the challenges.

She expressed profound appreciation to everyone who had played a role in her life and promised to be an agent of positive development in the state.

While thanking God for her elevation to the present position in the state public service, the Principal Secretary said the Advancing Delta mantra of Oborevwori’s administration would remain a top priority.

She called for maximum support from all ethnic nationalities of the state.

Deputy Majority Leader, Delta State House of Assembly, Oboro Preyor, the Pere of Seimbiri Kingdom, King Charles Ayemi-Botu, and the husband, Deacon Harrison Ocholor, said the appointment of Mrs Ocholor as the Principal Secretary to the Governor was well deserved and expressed optimism that she will add great values to the new government of Delta State.

They prayed for the wisdom and blessings of God as he faced the task ahead.

Earlier in a sermon, the Pastor, of Summit Group of Christ Embassy Church, Pastor Prosper Obioma, reminded Christians that greater is He who dwells in them, saying that the spirit of God shall always lead God’s children through all confronting challenges.

A reception in her honour was later held also in Asaba, where dignitaries from all walks of danced to musical entertainment.

The Principal Secretary, Mrs Lyna Ocholor thanked all for celebrating with her.