Oborevwori’s Governorship: Frontier Ladies for Sheriff Felicitate Governor on Inauguration Thanksgiving and 60th Celebration

….Urges Inclusion and Pledges Support for a successful Government.

By Paul Olayemi

Frontier Ladies For Sheriff, a support group for the Delta State Governor, Hon Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori, that is dedicated to empowering and aspiring women in politics and promoting education for the girl child has hailed the Governor on the occasion of his inauguration and 60th birthday.

The group while praising the Governor said his tenacity, charisma, and magnanimity in inviting all to collaborate in elevating the state has made him different.

In a press release signed by the Chief Convener/ Coordinator, Okproko Joyce Ese, the group said

obstacles along the way and unyielding spirit has enabled him to triumph over adversities and attain his current position adding that commitment to collaboration and inclusivity has endeared him to the hearts of countless Deltans.

The group while also congratulating the Governor on his birthday urged him on equitable representation of women in his administration at the same time assuring him of the group unwavering support in ensuring the resounding success of his government.

“With the support of his capable team and the people of Delta State, Governor Oborevwori can continue to lead the state towards progress and prosperity by making the M.O.R.E Agenda a reality. As he celebrates his birthday, he can reflect on his achievements and look forward to a bright future for Delta State” the statement read.