Oborevwori salutes Deltans, Nigerians on Democracy Day

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has felicitated with Deltans and Nigerians on this year’s Democracy Day today June 12.

Oborevwori, in a goodwill message through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Festus Ahon in Asaba, said Deltans and Nigerians should celebrate this year’s democracy day in view of the smooth, peaceful, and successful transition from one civil administration to another.

He stated that Nigeria’s democracy was waxing stronger, especially with improvements in the nation’s electoral laws, and urged citizens to take advantage of these reforms to choose leaders of their choice for the good governance of the nation.

Oborevwori, said: “On behalf of my family, the government, and good people of Delta State, I congratulate Deltans and Nigerians on the commemoration of the 2023 Democracy Day, today June 12.

“As we mark this year’s Democracy Day, it is important that we pay tribute to all those who risked their lives in the struggle to end military dictatorship and enthrone democracy in the country. They are the heroes of our democracy, and it is my prayer that their labour of sacrifice shall not be in vain.

“We thank God that since the return of democracy in 1999 we have had 24 years of unbroken civil rule; Nigerians have enjoyed the opportunity to elect leaders of their choice for the purpose of good governance.

“Here in Delta, we have been fortunate and privileged as a political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to be given the mandate to administer the affairs of the state since 1999.

“Successive administrations in the state have continued to improve on the infrastructural and human capital developments of our dear state and my administration will not be an exception because we have promised to do more to advance the state through our MORE Agenda.

“I, therefore, urge all Deltans and Nigerians to keep hope alive because whatever challenges the nation is grappling with would be surmounted in no distant time through constant prayer, cooperation, mutual understanding, and unity of purpose among the leaders and the led.

“I pray that God will continue to bless our beloved state and country, as we continue to march forward in our Democratic journey.”