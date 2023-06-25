Oborevwori congratulates ‘Gas King’, Julius Rone at 49

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has felicitated with the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UTM FLNG Limited, Mr Julius Rone, on his 49th birth anniversary on June 25.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, Oborevwori said Rone popularly called “The Gas King” is an illustrious son of Delta who has, through his investments in oil and gas and other business concerns, contributed immensely to the growth and development of the State and Country.



He said that Rone’s contribution to the State was heart-warming and worthy of emulation and urged other indigenous investors to emulate the sterling accomplishments of the UTM FLNG boss.

The Governor remarked that for his outstanding contributions to the development of the State, Rone had etched his name in gold in the annals of the State.



Oborevwori said: “On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Delta State, I rejoice with my brother and friend in whom I am well pleased, Mr Julius Rone, OFR on the occasion of his 49th birth anniversary today.



“Through dint of hardwork, focus and perseverance, he has built UTM FLNG Limited to become Nigeria’s first Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility.



“Of more importance to us is the very strategic investment in the FLNG facility with its headquarters expected to be sited in Warri.



“We are very excited because the floating gas investment would enhance energy transition, employment, capacity building, transfer of technology, reduce gas flaring, increase domestic supply, and export, all targeted at generating additional revenue for stakeholders.



“As you celebrate this joyous occasion of your birth anniversary, I join your family and well wishers in celebrating a life of great accomplishments and outstanding patriotism with which God has blessed you.

“It is my prayer that you will continue to grow in business and enjoy robust health and many years of service to God and mankind”.