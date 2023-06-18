Obiodeh felicitates with Oborevwori at 60

Expresses optimism of a greater Delta, implores Deltans to keep hope alive

Chief Emamusi Obiodeh has felicitated with Delta State Governor, His Excellency (Rt.Hon)Sheriff Oborevwori on his 60th birthday anniversary, expressing deep appreciation to God for the unending favour which the Lord has accorded the Governor.



Speaking with Newsmen in Asaba, the State Capital, Chief Emamusi Obiodeh wished Governor Oborevwori good health and Solomonic wisdom to pilot the affairs of the State in peace, tranquillity, and unprecedented prosperity, on his 60th birthday anniversary on Monday, June 19th 2023.



According to Chief Obiodeh, the Governor has every reason to celebrate on such an auspicious occasion, considering his giant strides since his time in politics, saying very few individuals can boast of such unprecedented achievements.



Speaking further, Chief Obiodeh used the opportunity to assure Deltans that in due time, Deltans will be very proud of the mandate and the confidence reposed in Governor Oborevwori as the MORE AGENDA unfolds by leaps and bounds.

He said Governor Oborevwori needs the support and prayers of all Deltans as he is still settling down and putting arrangements in place to advance Delta State to the next level,imploring Deltans and residents to keep hope alive.



Obiodeh therefore called on everyone to show maximum solidarity and patience to the nascent administration of the celebrant so as to ensure that the landmark projects, and empowerment which the Governor has promised during the campaigns are judiciously distributed across the State.