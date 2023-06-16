Obi, Tambuwal, Soludo, Otti converge in Imo, as Ihedioha buries mum

By Emmanuel Iheaka

Former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha has reiterated the importance of forgiveness among humans.

He stated this at the funeral service of his mother, Dame Dorothy Ihedioha, Friday at Aboh Mbaise LGA of Imo State.

The burial attracted the presence of Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; PDP Acting National Chairman, Amb. Damagum, Prince Uche Secondus, Mr. Peter Obi, among others.

Ihedioha said his late mother taught them forgiveness, humility and service.

“My mother, lived a worthy and eventful life, as has been testified by so many people. She taught us quite a lot, especially prayers, humility, service and forgiveness.

“I want to urge you to imbibe these virtues for a peaceful living on earth.

“I, my siblings and the entire Ihedioha family are humbled and indeed grateful for the support, prayers and solidarity, shown to our family since the passing of our matriarch”, he stated.

In his homily, His Grace, Rev. Henry Ndukuba, Primate of the Metropolitan of All Nigeria, Anglican Communion, admonished on the need for a life of service, adding that death is necessary end.

He called on citizens to prepare themselves for the day death will call, so as to be able to find a place in the bosom of the Lord.