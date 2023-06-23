Obi hails hard work in congratulatory messages to best students in LASU, China 

By Biodun Busari

As two Nigerian ladies are making headlines in the dailies following their academic feats in their respective universities, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi attributed their success to hard work.

Obi, in his congratulatory messages, Friday, to Aminat Yusuf and Ifeoma Amuche who graduated as the best students at Lagos State University (LASU) and Southwest University, China, said hard work paid the price for the duo.

Vanguard earlier reported that Yusuf graduated with a cumulative grade point average of 5.0 in Law, while Amuche emerged as the best among more than 9,500 students and was selected to give a speech on behalf of international students.

Congratulating Amuche, Obi said, “I congratulate Miss Ifeoma Amuche, a Nigerian student who recently emerged as the Best Graduating Student at South West University, China. It takes immeasurable hard work and dedication to achieve such an academic feat and stand out from the crowd.”

Also, praising Yusuf, the former Anambra governor said, “I congratulate Aminat Yusuf who has just emerged as the best graduating student at the Lagos State University. Her record CGPA of 5.0 is a tribute to hard work, determination and focus.”