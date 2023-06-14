Obaseki swears in new commissioners, assures on Benin Port, enterprise Park

Governor Godwin Obaseki

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday, inaugurated 15 commissioners as members of the Edo State Executive Council (EXCO), charging them to sustain efforts by the government to improve the livelihood of the people and ensure economic prosperity for the State.

The Commissioners include Ethan Osaze Uzamere, Christopher Osaretin Nehikhare, Monday Osaigbovo, Dr. Joan Osa-Oviawe, Isoken Omo, Stephen Ehikhioya Idehenre, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, Patrick Uanseru, and Samuel Alli (Dr.).

Others are Adaze Aguele-Kalu, Kingsley Uwagbale, Uyi Oduwa Malaka, Joshua Omokhodion, Ojiefoh Enaholo Donatus and Christabel Omo Ekwu.

The governor, during the inauguration at the Government House in Benin City, assured on the development of the Benin Port, the Enterprise Park and other projects to drive industrial growth and boost the state’s economy.

He said, “We have had an excellent team since we started our administration six years ago. The team has helped us to actualise our vision of transforming Edo State to where it should be. Any transformation is a work in progress and doesn’t end.

The governor continued: “We are inaugurating today what we call the finishing team which is made up of men and women of high standing in their careers and communities as they take over the battle, ensuring the administration finishes strong.

Speaking on reforms by his administration to drive economic growth, Obaseki said, “The President just signed an electricity bill allowing States to generate and distribute electricity within their States. This was made possible through our own Ossiomo Power Plant in the State. People are now coming into the State to do business because the State is safe.

Charging the new Commissioners to sustain the developmental strides across the State, he charged, “We would not be distracted in the next 18 months as we have a lot to finish in various sectors.

On the development of the Benin Port and Enterprise Park projects, the governor noted, “Our Benin Enterprise Park must take off as the local content board has taken 50 hectares of the park while we also need to build 100 hectares as there is electricity and gas to create room for investors to come to Edo to manufacture.

“The Benin Port is not a scam as we will be going to Antwerp next month to sign with the Port of Antwerp in Belgium. We must ensure all we can to get the finance to start the construction is in place before we leave office. All the designs and processes for these projects have started. We need to work with speed.”