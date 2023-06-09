Obaseki, Shaibu’s wives protest marginalisation of women

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE First Lady of Edo State First Lady, Betsy Obaseki, the wife of the Deputy Governor Maryann Shaibu and other women leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday stormed the state secretariat of the party to protest against the alleged marginalization of women in elective political positions in the state.

The protest also had Josephine Anenih, former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Esther Uduehi, Board of Trustees members of the party and others across the 18 local government areas of the State in attendance.

The Edo First Lady lamented the non implementation of 35 percent Beijing affirmative action in the state and alleged that women were abandoned after contributing to the party’s victories in the last House of Assembly election.

She appealed to the leadership of the party in the state to give more chairmanship, vice- chairmanship and councillorship slots to women as well as supervisory councillorship and other positions for women in the forthcoming local government elections.

She said “When we had the governorship election in 2020, the leadership of the party acknowledged the role women played to ensure the Governor won his second term but the women were not compensated.

“We thank the Governor, his government and the party for the favourable and progressive policy under the leadership of Governor Obaseki and for making the nomination form for the local government election free for women. This is the right step in the right direction

“We have two women in the Edo House of Assembly and two women to contest the chairmanship position come September 2nd, 2023. We want more of them in governance because good governance without women will not work as their contributions must not be taken for granted”, she said.

While noting that there are valuable, intelligent, capable, and qualified women who can contribute well to the development of Edo State, she opined that when women are in power, “you are sure of progress.”

In his response, Tony Aziegbemi, the state chairman of the party commended the women for their support for the state government and party at the last general elections.