Obaseki hails MSMEs for role in state’s devt, assures better policies, support to drive growth

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

BY GABRIEL ENOGHOLASE, BENIN

EDO State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has hailed the contributions of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the socioeconomic growth and development of the State, reassuring that his government will continue to sustain policies to support the growth and sustainability of businesses amid the current economic realities.

The governor said this in commemoration of Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) Day marked by the United Nations and its sister agencies with the theme, “Galvanizing MSMEs worldwide by supporting women and youth entrepreneurship and resilient supply chains.”

He said, “Today, we acknowledge the role of MSMEs in the growth and development of our State. Micro, small and medium businesses are the backbone of our economy, driving innovation, creating employment opportunities, and fostering economic diversification.

“It is the relentless spirit and resilience of our entrepreneurs that have transformed ideas into thriving businesses, uplifting communities, and propelling our state toward economic progress and prosperity.

“This year’s celebration presents us with another opportunity to reflect on the challenges faced by our small business owners and entrepreneurs, and the unprecedented disruptions caused by the current economic realities. Despite the obstacles, they have displayed unwavering determination, resilience, and creativity in navigating through turbulent times.”

Obaseki said, “As a government, we understand that access to finance, infrastructure, technology, and market linkages are crucial for the growth of our MSMEs and are committed to supporting and empowering them, ensuring the implementation of policies and reforms to guarantee an enabling environment for small businesses to thrive.

“We have through the State’s skills development agency, Edojobs, provided training and business advisory services to equip entrepreneurs with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed. We are providing the needed infrastructure including steady electricity and good roads to enhance the ease of doing business for MSMEs, connecting all our local government areas with internet connectivity to ensure that businesses tap into the opportunities of a 21-st century technology-driven economy and attracting local and foreign investments to bolster the MSME ecosystem through the Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO).”

Speaking on the theme of the celebration, Obaseki said, “This year’s theme highlights the crucial role played by women and youth entrepreneurs in our MSME sector and emphasizes the importance of building resilient supply chains. We recognize the immense potential of our youths and tremendous potential of women entrepreneurs in driving economic growth, and will continue to support them to realize their fullest potential.”