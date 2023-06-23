Obaseki hails Bendel Insurance FC on Federation Cup triumph

…charges team on success in continental campaign

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Bendel Insurance Football Club for winning the 2023 edition of the NFF Tingo Federation Cup.

Bendel Insurance defeated Rangers International Football Club with 1-0 scoreline via a penalty kick converted by Imade Osarenkhoe, in the finals of the Federation Cup played in Asaba, Delta State.

In a statement, Obaseki said, “I heartily congratulate Bendel Insurance Football Club for an impressive season run which culminated in the lifting of the Federation Cup trophy after defeating Rangers International Football Club in Asaba, Delta.

“The team, also known as the Benin Arsenal, have given an excellent account of themselves and made us all proud with their outstanding performance, which have continued to befuddle bookmakers.

“After having an unbeaten run in Group A of the abridged version of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), emerging with 18 matches unbeaten, they have proven their mettle by winning the Federation Cup.

“As the team embarks on continental action with their qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup, I charge them to continue on their impressive run so as to place Edo on the continental map.”

The team last won the FA Cup trophy 43 years ago. The return to national prominence is symptomatic of the systematic transformation of the sports sector in the state, with Bendel Insurance being the poster child of efforts to return the state to prominence in sports.

He added: “I extend congratulations to the Edo State Sports Commission, the management, players, supporters and fans of Bendel Insurance Football Club, in Edo State and in the Diaspora on the new trophy haul.

“As a government, we will continue to prioritise sports development and sustain investment in youth development so as to surpass the current tempo.”