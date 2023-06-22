Obasa celebrates graduands, awardees at LASU’s convocation

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has pledged his continued support to the Lagos State University (LASU).

Obasa made the pledge on Thursday as the institution marks its 40th anniversary and 26th convocation ceremony.

According to him, “The 40th anniversary of the Lagos State University (LASU), which culminated in the institution’s 26th convocation has come with a lot of testimonies, one of which is that 282 finished with first class honours for the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic sessions.

“This record is good news and further encourages those of us in government to do more to put the institution in enviable pedestal.

“As I joined graduands today and celebrated with prominent Nigerians who were awarded honourary Doctorate, I also got the assurances that LASU, our LASU, will attain that position we all envisage for it.

“To this end, I am happy to have performed the soil turning of the proposed edifice by HRM. Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III, for the benefit of the students.

“Congratulations, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, HRM. Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III, HRM. Oba (Dr) Sulaiman Adeshina Raji, Ashade1, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and other awardees.

“I particularly congratulate Aminat Yusuf, who broke record as the best-graduating student with a cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.0, first in the 40 years history of the institution. LASU continues to create stars!”