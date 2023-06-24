Oba of Benin remains my father, ex-Minister Agba tells critics

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE immediate Minister of State of Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba has distanced himself from some articles purportedly written by some individuals as responses to Oba of Benin’s enquiries about his stewardship as a minister.

He said those writing such articles that were trending in some sections of the media were not known to him nor did he sponsor any article or commission anyone to reply to the Oba whom he described as his father.

It would be recalled that Oba Ewuare II recently queried the stewardship of the minister when the latter visited him to appreciate his support and the role he played for Edo State to have two ministers which was a beneficiary.

In a statement by Agba which was made available to journalists in Benin City on Friday said: “I do not, I repeat, I do not, and I will not have any disagreements with His Royal Majesty, Oba of Benin Kingdom, on any matter whatsoever.

“I would like to address some commentaries and articles that have come to my attention, purportedly in response to the questions I received from our esteemed Royal Father, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’ Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare ll, Oba of Benin Kingdom about my stewardship.

“Let me make it clear, without any doubt, that the commentaries and articles that have surfaced are neither sought nor sponsored by me. It is not my nature to join issues in public. He is not only my father but also the father of all of us in Edo State.”

The former minister said unknown to the public, after the public meeting where the Monarch raised some questions about his stewardship, he later met with the Oba in private wherein he clarified some of the issues raised by the Oba.

He said “However, unaware to most, later that evening, His Royal Majesty graciously granted me an opportunity to privately discuss and address those concerns, allowing me to provide clarifications and answers. Especially regarding how the provision for the storage of the artefacts was captured in the Budget, for which I apologized and clarified that was not my intention,” he stated.

He, therefore, advised, “those who insist on writing articles and commentaries, attempting to politicize the situation” to “discontinue this fruitless pursuit.”