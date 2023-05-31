OAU alumni honours Esther Ijewere

Esther Ijewere, a women’s advocate and influential figure, has been honoured by the alumni association of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State, her alma mater, which she dedicated to her supporters and appreciated those that nominated her.

She said the award holds immense significance for her, and that she wholeheartedly dedicates it to the individuals who supported and believed in her dreams from her co-organizing days of Face of OOU & PG Awards.

“Even beyond graduation, their continued presence and support have been a source of strength, for which I am is eternally grateful,” she said.

In a message of appreciation to young individuals making positive impacts in the world, Esther encouraged them to persevere in their efforts, and assured them that their hard work and dedication are not in vain, as their actions serve as a source of inspiration to others.

Expressing deep gratitude to her dear mother, Esther promised to make her proud, acknowledging the constant support and guidance her mother gave.

“To my daughters, I emphasize the importance of embracing ambition and pursuing their dreams fearlessly, and I encourage you to reach for the stars, knowing that you are capable of achieving greatness.

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the esteemed elders and seniors of Olabisi Onabanjo University who orchestrated this wonderful recognition. God abundantly bless and honor your efforts,” she said.

Esther Ijewere is a renowned women’s advocate, influencer, and founder of various impactful platforms.

Her commitment to empowering women and fostering positive change has earned her recognition and accolades in the industry.