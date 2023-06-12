OAIC greets Nigerians on Democracy Day, advises Tinubu

The Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) have congratulated Nigerians on the celebration of Democracy Day.

According to it’s National President Elder Israel Akinadewo, Nigerians deserve credits for consolidating democratic governance and upholding the principles of freedom, justice and equality.

The OAIC, in a statement to mark the Democracy Day, also congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his inauguration, expressing optimism he will lead Nigeria to the Promised Land.

While praising Tinubu on his first steps in office, Akinadewo urged him to make “inclusive appointments with Nigerians from different region, ethnicities, religions and genders to key positions.”

The body further urged him to make the appointments based on merit-based criteria, including “competence and integrity over political considerations,” stating only those with track records of performance should be considered.

OAIC also appealed to Tinubu to collaborate with Civil Society Organisations(CSOs), religious leaders and community-based institutions on decision-making for the dividends of democracy to trickle down to the grassroots.

Tinubu, according to Akinadewo, should also strengthen institutions by promoting their “independence, effectiveness and transparency to endanger public confidence in governance.”

The body further appealed to Tinubu to “prioritise investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure, job creation and poverty alleviation to uplift the lives of Nigerians through promotion of sustainable economic growth that is inclusive, equitable and environmentally friendly while addressing the challenges of inequality and marginalisation.”