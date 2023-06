NYSC, New Horizons joins forces to give corps members digital skills

By Juliet Umeh, edited by Prince Osuagwu

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU with an information technology institute, New Horizons Nigeria to train corps members in information and technology, ICT 4.0 skills.

The training will also include latest e-business programs to boost employability and job creation opportunities for members.

In addition to the MOU, the ICT firm also donated about 1,000 ICT courses and a new learning portal to support the (SAED) during the commissioning of its ultra-modern NYSC ICT centre in Abuja to mark 50 years of the establishment of NYSC.

In his appreciation, the Director-General, NYSC, Brig General YD Ahmed, thanked New Horizons Nigeria’s CEO, Mr. Tim Akano, for his support of NYSC concerning the empowerment of youths in the area of ICT.

According to Ahmed, “The objective of this administration is to contribute to the overall national efforts at addressing the problem of youth unemployment. In this regard, management recognises the imperative of strengthening our working relationship with worthy partners such as New Horizons to enlist their technical and material support.”

The NYSC DG said: “The scheme is glad to be associated with the company; no doubt, your cutting-edge training programmes will enhance the value and employability skills of our corps members.

“Under this MoU, we shall put into effective use the ICT sections of the NYSC Skill Centres in Ekiti, Gombe, Nasarawa, Ogun, and Yobe States, as well as others, for the benefits of both the corps members and members of the host communities.

Ahmed concluded by assuring everyone that the management will play their part by providing the enabling environment for the smooth implementation of this partnership.

On his part, the MD/CEO of New Horizons Nigeria, Tim Akano said the company donated 1000 ICT courseware and a new learning portal to support the SAEED empowerment Initiatives) to celebrate NYSC at 50 years.

He noted that today’s job market is looking for graduates who are digitally literate, able to solve problems and meet the needs of organisations, contribute to their bottomless and help scale companies.

Akano further stated that the 21st century organisations are demanding more from their employees and the only way to get through is to be equipped with the ICT tools and services.