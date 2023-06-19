NYLA felicitates with Oborevwori at 60

The Ndokwa Youth Leaders Assembly NYLA has congratulated the Governor of Delta State, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori on his 60th birthday anniversary today.

Ndokwa Youth Leaders Assembly in a message of congratulations, described the Governor as a man blessed by God Almighty with uncommon grace and favour.

In a message of congratulations signed by the group’s President, Comr. Enebeli Ernest Brown, the group noted that on this day 60 years ago, God sent a unifier as Governor to Deltans.

The group President, Comr. Enebeli stressed that the reign of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as Governor of Delta State has enhanced the unity, peace, and love among the various ethnic groups in the State.

While congratulating the Governor on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary, NYLA prayed to God Almighty to continually grant him the grace to provide meaningful development for the state, opportunities for all, realistic reforms, and enhanced peace and security.

NYLA expressed a firm belief in the governor to fulfill his social contract with Deltans through the M.O.R.E. Agenda, assuring him of their unwavering support and solidarity.

The group wished the governor a happy birthday anniversary and many more years of fulfillment in good health.