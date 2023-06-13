Nwifuru swears in SSG, CoS, Principal Secretary, 22 others

…as Odunwa emerges as Speaker of the 7th Assembly

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Governor Francis Nwifuru, Tuesday sworn in Prof Grace Umezuruike as the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Emmanuel Echiegu as Chief of Staff and Chief Mathias Adum as Principal Secretary.

Others inaugurated were the Deputy Chief of Staff and Principal Secretary Engr. Timothy Nwachi and Hon. Okey Oroke.

Also sworn-in by the Governor at the State Executive Council Chambers Government House, Ochudo Centenary City, Abakaliki,were Twenty Senior Special Assistance.

Recall that the Chief of Staff was a former Commissioner for Agriculture under former Governor Sam Egwu and Martin Elechi’s administrations, while Adum was a former National Assembly member who had served as Commissioner in the two administrations in the state.

Adum also was a Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters and Commissioner for Culture and Tourism during the three administrations.

Also, Nwachi before his inauguration was the Director General of the state radio and television stations, EBBC from where he was appointed the Deputy Chief of Staff by the Governor while Chief Okey Oroke was former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in Egwu’s administration and was Chief of Staff to Nwifuru when he was the Speaker of the state House of Assembly from where he was elected the Governor in 2023. Nwifuru was Speaker of the House for eight years.

Those appointed Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) include Chinedu Awo, SSA on Power, Anthony Onyibe Nwegede, SSA Agriculture, Benjamin Ezeoma SSA on Lands, Barr. Friday Nwuhuo SSA Legal Services, Onu Nwonye SSA Water Resources, Lilian Nwachukwu Chinwe SSA Education, Nwozaka Abel Uzodinma, SSA Rice Mill and Nwogbaga Fred, SSA Transport.

Others includes; Nwogha Paul, SSA LG and Chieftaincy; Barr. Nwoga Paul SSA Library Development, Nwokoro Okechukwu SSA Environment, Maxwell Umahi SSA Urban Development, Hon. Veronica Ikele SSA Women Mobilization, Chima Ude Umanta SSA Solid Mineral Development, Ali Okechukwu, SSA House of Assembly Liaison, Nwiboko Chukwuma C. SSA Project Monitoring, Peter Nwogbaga, SSA Primary Education, Emmanuel Nnaemeka PA Deputy Governor, Friday Nwekpa SA Security Ishielu and Nwali Amechi Friday SA Finance

In a related development, Hon. Moses Odunwa of Ikwo South State constituency in Ebonyi State House of Assembly has been elected as the Speaker of the 7th House of Assembly.

The 7th Assembly was proclaimed by Governor Francis Nwifuru before the election of the Speaker.

Vanguard gathered that Hon. Chinedu Onah of Ohaukwu South State constituency was also elected the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

Both Odunwa and Onah are old members of the House of Assembly. They were re-elected on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded 2023 general elections.

The motion for the election of Odunwa as the Speaker was moved by Hon. Nkemkanma Onuma representing Afikpo South West State constituency.

In his acceptance speech, Odunwa commended members of the House for finding him worthy.

He assured that the legislature shall work with the executive to provide democracy dividends to the people of the state.

“On my own part, I promised to carry every member of this noble Assembly along despite party affiliation to ensure equity and justice”, he stated

He expressed optimism that the 7th Assembly will receive unparalleled cooperation from the state Governor who is the immediate past Speaker of the House.