Nwifuru holds maiden security council meeting, calls for synergy among security forces

By Peter Okutu

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, weekend stressed the need for synergy among security agencies, Local Government council Chairmen and the newly appointed Special Assistants on Security in the task of securing the State.

Governor Nwifuru stated this when he presided over the maiden State Security Council meeting in Abakaliki.

The meeting which held at the Conference room, Office of the Governor, Ochoudo Centenary City, Abakaliki, had in attendance the Commissioner of Police, Representatives of the Army, NDLEA, DSS, NSCDC, Federal Road Service Corps, Nigeria Correctional Service and the newly appointed Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants on Internal Security as well as Local Government Council Chairmen.

Vanguard gathered that possible ways of ensuring adequate security of lives and property of Citizens dominated discussions as far reaching decisions were made at the meeting.

The Governor explained that the meeting became imperative in order to ensure that solutions proffered to security challenges confronting the State.

Governor Nwifuru promised to give all the necessary supports including provision of pick-up vans to the security agencies and the new Special Assistants to enable them access rural areas in the course of their assignments.

He emphasized that the duties of the Special Assistants on internal Security is to gather and make available useful information to security agencies for enforcement.