NWFL Super 6: We won’t surrender our title in Asaba, Bayelsa Queens vow

Defending champions of the Nigeria Women’s Football League, Bayelsa Queens FC, have said they will do everything to defend their title in this year’s Super Six contest, which begins at the Stephen Keshi stadium, Asaba, tomorrow.

Bayelsa Queens emerged champions with a perfect feat in 2022, amassing 15 points from wins over Nasarawa Amazons, Rivers Angels, Delta Queens, Edo Queens, and Naija Ratels.

This year, Bayelsa Queens claimed their spot in the Super Six playoff at the end of the of the Nigeria Women’s Football League Premiership regular season.

14 clubs participated in this year’s regular season, which kicked off on December 1, 2022, and ended on April 21, 2023. The teams were split into two groups of seven (7) teams, with the top three from each pool qualifying for the final tournament.

In Group A, Edo Queens finished as group winners with 25 points from 12 matches, followed by Robo Queens with 22 points and Confluence Queens in third with 21 points.

Delta Queens claimed the top spot in Group B, with 26 points, one ahead of title holders Bayelsa Queens, who were second and Rivers Angels in third with 20 points from 12 games.

All six participating teams are expected to arrive in Asaba today, while action commences tomorrow.

Despite finishing second in Group B, Bayelsa Queens feel they have what it takes to defend their title.

The 2023 NWFL Premiership Super 6 champions will represent Nigeria at the 2023 WAFU-B Women’s Champions League qualifiers in August when they will be eyeing a spot in Champions League.