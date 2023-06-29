NURTW members threatening our communities, ex-union scribe laments

A former member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos, Daniel Kola, has said thugs backed by politicians are responsible for violence and unrest within communities in Lagos.

Kola said it’s time to reveal their true nature and put an end to their reign of terror in the state.

He alleged that a prominent leader in the transportation sector, whose influence spans across the country, is responsible for leading thugs in the state.

Kola said he chose to come out despite threats to his life, adding that the troublemakers’ affiliation with politicians has allowed them get away with the havocs caused in the country.

He alleged they are political thugs who have been involved in various acts of violence and disruption, making use of close ties with influential politicians to escape the long arm of the law.

“There notorious reputation grew during the 2020 #EndSARS protest, when they led a faction to violently disperse peaceful protesters in the Agege area,” Kola added.

The ex-NURTW member’s threat to expose the activities has sent shockwaves through the transportation union, NURTW.

The implication of such revelations could have far-reaching consequences, potentially leading to a crackdown on political thugs.