Nursing and Midwifery Council commends Edo University Uzairue nursing programme

Edo State University Uzairue Nursing Programme has been commended by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) for recording 100% success in the professional examination in the institution’s Department of Nursing conducted in March 2023.

The commendation was contained in a letter with reference No. NMCN/SG/RO/DON/041/VOL/1/14 written by the Registrar/CEO, Faruk Umar Abubakar, PhD, to the Head of the Department of Nursing of Edo State University.

NMCN, in the letter, noted that the Council was identifying with the institution for the excellent performance and commended the Department, university, and members of staff for the great achievement while urging the university to keep the performance up.

It applauded the university’s contributions to promoting excellence in nursing education and practice in line with global best practices

The Department of Nursing of the university, accredited in the 2017/2018 session, has performed very well in all her professional examinations with the lowest percentage pass rate of 93.7% till date.

The university Management, while appreciating the NMCN for the commendation, attributed the successes to the support of Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki and the Governing Council, and pledged that the university will continue to maintain the high standards it is known for across all her academic programmes.