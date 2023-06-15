NUPENG/NSCDC Face-off: CG removes Rivers Commandant, institutes probe panel

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Commandant General of the Nigeria and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi has ordered the removal of the Rivers State Commandant, Micheal Ogar, and directed him to hand over the affairs of the Command to his Deputy, pending the deployment of a substantive State Commandant.

The development came as the NSCDC boss instituted a high-powered investigation panel to look into the circumstances leading to the blockage of the entrance of the Rivers State Command of the NSCDC, located at Olu Obasanjo way, GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers NUPENG on Wednesday.

NUPENG had alleged that the Rivers State Command of the Corps did not follow due process in handling the case of three petroleum tankers impounded and handed over to the NSCDC Rivers State by the Nigerian Army, 6 Division Garrison, Port Harcourt on 4th November, 2022.

However, the NSCDC Command condemned the act by NUPENG which it said was borne out of the union’s refusal to accept the forfeiture of the three tankers.

According to the State Commandant, the Command obtained the forfeiture order from the Federal High Court 6, Port Harcourt Judicial Division on the 20th of December, 2022.

Director, Public Relations at the NSCDC Headquarters, Commandant Olusola Odumosu in a statement on Thursday said the investigation committee headed by the DCG in charge of Operations, Dauda Mungadi, is to objectively investigate the role played by the State Commandant and members of the command Anti-vandal team in the crisis.

According to him, the NSCDC boss expressed shock at the action taken by NUPENG which painted a surprising scenario and an unwarranted contradiction to the ideals of the Corps.

Dr Audi noted that humility and integrity in service delivery are the watchwords of the Corps, as such, any breach of trust or suspected compromise by any personnel will not be treated with kids’ gloves.

“I have constituted a high-powered committee to carry out a full-scale investigation into the incident in Port Harcourt.

“Nigerians are fully aware that we are the lead agency in the protection of critical government assets and infrastructure.

“Therefore, under my watch, no act of indiscipline, compromise or sabotage would be condoned from anyone within and outside the Corps.

“I have given the committee a marching order to ascertain the role played by either of the parties and anyone found guilty would be severely dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law”, he stated.

Recall that the CG recently summoned Niger Delta State Commandants to Abuja, to charge them on the need to rejig their anti-vandal units in line with Mr President’s order to stop oil theft and other criminal activities within the sector.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the committee to carry out an unbiased investigation and appealed to members of the public and all interested stakeholders to await the outcome of the investigation and proposed recommendations.