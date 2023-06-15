NSCDC staff lament disparity in HND/BSC holders

File photo

By James Ogunnaike

SOME officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, have lamented the dichotomy between Higher National Diploma, HND, and University Degree holders, saying it has grossly affected their career progression.

The staff, who lamented the ill-treatment and lack of career progression in the Corps, said the disparity in the scheme of service has resulted in a lack of morale booster for holders of HND holders in the NSCDC.

The Federal Government removed the dichotomy between Degree and Higher National Diploma certificate holders in the Civil Defence, Fire Service, Immigration, and Prison Services.

But lamenting the disparity, the officers said: “There has been a disparity between holders of the two academic qualifications in the Civil Service. At the entry point, degree holders are usually a notch higher on the grade level than their diploma-holding counterparts.”

While lamenting the lack of equal treatment by the Corps, the Concerned HND holders in NSCDC said: “The 2012 intakes, who are HND holders in NSCDC, are being badly treated, compared to their mates in other sister agencies under the same Ministry of Interior.

“HND holders were recruited into the NSCDC in the year 2012 as Inspector of Corps rank (Grade Level 07). The same year, on the same process, NCE holders were placed on GL 07 and Bsc holders on GL 08.

“This was based on the conditions of service at that time, which was a bad indicator of suppressing some set of people.”