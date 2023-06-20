NSCDC new Commandant assumes duty in Kwara

Mr Umar Muhammed, the newly deployed Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to Kwara, has assumed duty in Ilorin on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Muhammed took over from his predecessor, Mr Muhammed Ibrahim, who recently retired from service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commandant was received by the state Second in Command, DCC Idowu Lawrence, and other senior officers and men of the command.

The Quarter Guard was mounted for inspection and Head of Departments and units all paraded to welcome their new boss.

Mr Ayeni Olasunkanmi, Spokesman of the command, told NAN that Muhammed was born on April 12, 1977, into Muye kingdom, Lapai, Niger state.

He studied Business Administration at the University of Abuja, proceeded to Ahmadu Bello University Zaria for his Masters Degree and then to the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) for another programme.

The commandant is a member of Nigeria Army Resort Centre and was enlisted into the corps in the year 2005, as Assistant Superintendent of Corps.

He has served as a Divisional Officer, posted to INEC office as the Liaison officer, and later deployed to Niger House of Assembly as the Chief Security Officer.

In the year 2021, he was redeployed to Zone O, Abuja, where he served as the Head of Anti-Fraud Unit before he got promoted to the Rank of Commandant of Corps and posted to Kwara Command. (NAN)