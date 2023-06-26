NSA, Nuhu Ribadu assumes duty, vows to subdue insecurity, stabilize Nigeria

By Kingsley Omonobi

The New National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu on Monday, officially assumed duties with a pledge to subdue insecurity and stabilise Nigeria.

Ribadu took over from former NSA, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, following his appointment by President Bola Tinubu on June 19.

He said the administration of President Tinubu had enormous responsibility of securing Nigeria, stabilise it and ensure peace in all parts of the country.

According to him, this is a work for Nigerians and we intend to continue with what has been done.

“We will stabilise this country, we will secure our country and we will make Nigeria peaceful because we believe time has come for this country to enjoy peace, restore order and rule of law just like any other country in the world.

“Securing the nation is a continuous process. We will look at what has been done and build on it. We will count on your support in the course of discharging our responsibilities.

“Mr. President has a huge commitment to securing every inch of our country. We will work with all stakeholders to deliver on this vision.

“This enormous task of securing our country is that of all Nigerians, and all friends of Nigeria,” he said.

Ribadu solicited the full cooperation of all servicemen and women, and by extension all Nigerians.

He said there was need to unite to accomplish the present administration’s quest for a more stable, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

In his remarks, the former NSA, Monguno, said that Rubadu is well equipped, well qualified, well-educated and have a very deep understanding of the complexity of the security challenges confronting the federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said that the new NSA had the capacity to tackle whatever challenges that he might encounter having served in the various positions, saying that Ribadu was starting on a good footing.

“For me, I have been able to handover a comprehensive note to him and also brief him extensively.

“For me, I want to give gratitude to the Almighty God for giving the grace to serve for such a long time and also allowing me to depart in good health and enjoy the rest of my life in an atmosphere that is bereft of the type of pressure that are associated with this all important office.

“I am also wishing in the same vein that Mallam Nuhu Ribadu will have a very successful tenure and depart in good health when the time comes for him to depart.

Monguno said the ever changing 21st security environment demand complex approach.

Today we are dealing with a situation in which we have terrorists and insurrectionists.

The way and manner you will deal with the situation is such that you will have to rely on collection of competent staff.

He urged the staff to extend the same support and cooperation he enjoyed to his successor to achieve the desired national objective.