NPFL playoffs: Remo Stars pip Bendel Insurance to continental ticket

Remo Stars have nicked a ticket for continental football after pipping Bendel Insurance 1-0 in their final game at the ongoing Nigeria Premier League Super Six playoffs.

Qudus Akanni slotted home after latching onto a loose ball to give Remo Stars the lead and eventually the only goal in the game.

It was Daniel Ogunmodede’s side’s first-ever win against Bendel Insurance.

This will be Remo Stars’ second consecutive qualification for continental football.

The outcome of the final game of the competition between title holders Rivers United and Enyimba will determine whether they will play in the CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup.

The Sky Blue Stars moved to the top position in the standings following their win against Insurance.

Victory for Enyimba or a goalless draw in the encounter will see Remo Stars drop to second place.

A win for Rivers United will see them drop to third place.