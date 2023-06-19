NPAN congratulates Vanguard Editor, Eze Anaba on election as NGE President

The Newspaper Proprietor’s Association of Nigeria, NPAN, Monday congratulated Vanguard Editor, Mr. Eze Anaba on his election as President of Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE.

The association in a statement signed by its president, Mal Kabir, noted that Eze’s election came at a time the country is looking-up to members of the Fourth Estate of the realm, to garvanise it in its quest for rapid socio-economic advancement and the realization of an egalitarian society.

Read the full statement: “I write to congratulate you on your election as the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

“The votes garnered by you in the hotly contested election, underscored the implicit confidence your colleagues had in your capacity to provide necessary leadership and direction at this critical moment, for the esteemed profession of journalism, and journalists in the country.

“We are in no doubt that you are in sync with these expectations and well equipped to tackle the challenges

“From this end, we look forward to working with you in raising the bar of the Journalism profession, with emphasis on professionalism and ethical standard, among others.

“On behalf of the Executive Council of NPAN and all our members, I convey our heartfelt congratulations.”