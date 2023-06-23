NPA rehabilitates decade-long dilapidated Apapa water works

Mohammed Bello Koko Managing Director/CEO Nigerian Ports Authority, (Middle), Chairperson Apapa Local Government, Hon.(Mrs) Idowu Shebanjo (3rd from Left), Managing Director Lagos Water Corporation, Engr. Adekunle Badmus (2nd from left), Executive Director Finance NPA Ms. Adenrele Susanna Adesina (3rd from right) Executive Director, Marine & Operations Hon. Onari Brown (1st from right) and Officials of Apapa Resident Association during NPA’s Handover of the 2.4 Million Barrels Per Day Apapa Water Works on Thursday 22nd June, 2023 in Lagos.

Relief has come for Apapa residents in Lagos as the Mohammed Bello Koko-led management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has resuscitated the 2.4 million gallons per day capacity Apapa Water Works which had become dilapidated since 2012.

Speaking during handover of the rehabiliitated facility in Apapa on Thursday, Bello-Koko said the intervention is part of NPA’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) to the immediate communities.

He said: “Responding to the existential needs of our operating environment is top priority on our Corporate Social Responsibility agenda.

“And this explains why we gave speedy approval to the request of resuscitation of the Apapa Water Works which had been moribund since 2012.”

This development is coming on the heels of the rehabilitation of the Accident and Emergency Ward at the Apapa General Hospital and the acquisition and deployment of a first-of-its-kind in Africa incinerator for efficient waste management by Koko-led administration.

The Managing Director of Lagos State Water Corporation, the Chairperson of Apapa Local Government, Hon. (Mrs) Idowu Shebanjo accompanied by the Chairman and officials of the Apapa Residents Association were full of appreciation to the NPA management.

They, however, promised proper maintenance of the facility for sustainability.