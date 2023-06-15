Notore, Emir of Gombe plant 10,000 trees to tackle deforestation, desertification

Neem Trees

By Cynthia Alo

Notore Chemical Industries Plc, in partnership with the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, has completed the 2023 edition of its tree-planting initiative to combat the adverse effects of deforestation and desertification.

The initiative is part of the Emir of Gombe’s Grand Convergence Event and resulted in the planting of 10,000 trees in the State.

With deforestation and desertification posing significant challenges to the region’s ecological balance, Notore recognized the urgency to act. By planting trees carefully selected for their suitability to the local environment, the company aims to make a lasting impact on restoring natural habitats and promoting biodiversity.

According to the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III: “The tree-planting initiative was a remarkable endeavour to restore and rejuvenate the local ecosystem in Gombe.”

The Emir elaborated on Notore’s role as a steadfast partner of the Gombe emirates, highlighting their progressive contributions, noting: “In 2022, the company extended its support to the people of Gombe by generously donating trucks of fertilizers to aid farmers in the aftermath of devastating floods. This benevolent gesture significantly alleviated the hardships faced by the farming community during that time’’.

Chief Commercial Officer at Notore, Tijjani St. James, said: “Notore is proud to have participated in the Emir of Gombe’s Grand Convergence Event as part of our commitment to enhancing the quality of life. We firmly believe sustainable agricultural practices are crucial to preserving our environment and ensuring food security. We are actively moving towards a greener, healthier Nigeria by planting these trees.”