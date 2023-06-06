Northwest Govs kick against paying bandits  – Uba Sani

Senator Uba Sani

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State on Tuesday said that Governors in Northwestern states have resolved to kick against money given to bandits.

Uba Sani spoke on a Channels Television interview programme on Tuesday, saying Governors of the Northwest states troubled by banditry had planned to meet President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to discuss the security challenges of their zone.

“I hosted a meeting with the governors of the northwest and Niger state where we came out with a framework to tackle insecurity. We agreed that we will work together and move away from the decisions made by the previous governments of giving money to the bandits.”

“We are planning to meet His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to discuss the insecurity.”

He said he would continue to support the 10th National Assembly and fast track the implementation of the State Police Bill which would help in containing insecurity in the country and give the State governors the ability to ensure safety of their people and property.

He said he would focus on rural areas, improve the Human Capital Index of the State through improving primary education, upscale of the healthcare centres, construction of critical roads, supporting agricultural services and empowering women and youth through vocational skills.

He commended the immediate past government of Mallam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai for the successful implementation of the Kaduna Urban Renewal Project, and assured that his administration will build on that and extend the developmental projects to the rural areas will also help in curbing insecurity.

Commenting on the issue of removal of subsidy, the Governor mentioned that he met with the organised labour unions in the state and they have resolved to work together to achieve the Kaduna State Project.

“I had a meeting with the organised labour in Kaduna State and we came out with some resolutions. They assured me that even when the national body embarks on a strike they will not participate. And this is because I have been working with them closely in the last few years in Kaduna. They are also aware that I have been part of them because of my involvement in the fight for the rights of workers in the last 30 years. For the first time they are working with someone who was involved in the fight for workers’ rights and they believe this is their government.”