Northern youths group urges Tinubu to consider competence, integrity in cabinet formation

President Tinubu

By Adeola Badru

A conglomerate of northern youths under the aegis of the Northern Youths Group For Renewed Hope, has urged President Bola Tinubu to consider competence and integrity in the appointment of persons into his administration.

The group in a statement made available to Vanguard yesterday by its President, James Sabastine Danbaki, noted that Nigeria can only progress when personalities with proven integrity, competence and track records of performance are appointed into his government, rather than relying on ineptitude and incapacitation.

The group further said that President Tinubu’s success in achieving his vision for Nigeria will depend greatly on his ability to find and surround himself with competent and dedicated individuals who share his goals, adding that it is crucial that he selects strong leaders now for various ministries, departments, and agencies in order to ensure effective governance and prosperity for the Nigerian people.

It said: ”However, if he was to surround himself with charlatans, he would risk losing focus and potentially damaging consequences for the country.”

“It is clear that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot achieve success in government alone. He needs a team of competent individuals who are willing and able to work with him. Yes, it is true that Nigeria is facing a number of challenges at the moment.”

“The country has a large population, and many people are living in poverty. Inflation, particularly food inflation, has been a problem, and the purchasing power of many Nigerians has declined.”

“Security is also a concern, with many parts of the country experiencing violence and unrest. Unemployment is high, and the country’s debt is a significant issue. While the Naira is constantly devalued.”

“Despite these challenges, there are also many opportunities for growth and development in Nigeria, and it will be important for the government to work closely with the private sector and civil society to address these issues and build a more prosperous and stable future for the country.”

“To ensure success in his leadership, President Tinubu is advised to broaden his search for talented individuals beyond political affiliations. He should seek out young, skilled Nigerians both at home and abroad who possess strong interpersonal skills and good judgment.”

“Additionally, he should prioritize appointment of individuals with proven track records of success in their respective fields, who are willing to serve with integrity and a commitment to action.”

“The president-elect is known as a results-oriented and patriotic politician. We charge all Nigerians at all spheres of life to encourage the administration of Bola Tinubu with prayers and unflinching support to enable him deliver on his mandate of dividends of democracy which are indivisible and developed entity called Nigeria.”

On the issue of appointment of new IGP and and other service chiefs, the northern youths group said: “Every new regime in Nigeria comes up with its own peculiar ways of managing security.”

“We would, therefore, not be surprised to see Tinubu come up with his own team for dealing with the challenges. But the outgoing chiefs must be specially appreciated for their efforts.”

“Those who appointed them created too many security problems for them to manage. They would have performed better under a more altruistic administration.”

“Nigeria is blessed with the best security agencies in the world. The outgoing chiefs worked with them. The new chiefs will be chosen among them. Nothing would change if these professionals are prevented from doing their work by political gerrymandering. What should change are not the service chiefs but our honest intention to rid Nigeria of career and situational criminality.”

“We want to use this opportunity to advise the President not to dance to the tune of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on the “clueless pencom antics.”

The group, however, commended Tinubu on his choice of Senator George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Femi Gbajabiamila as the Chief of Staff, while praying for more wisdom for the appointees to achieve national development.

“We congratulate Gbajabiamila on his meritorious appointment as Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu and we also congratulate Akume, the former governor of Benue on his appointment as Secretary to the Government of the Federation,” the group stated.