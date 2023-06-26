Northern youths commend Tinubu over appointment of new Service Chiefs

President Tinubu

…appeal to president not to allow lopsided appointments

…rally support for PBAT mantra

By Adeola Badru

The Northern Youths Group For Renewed Hope, has commended President Bola Tinubu over the appointment of new Service Chiefs, saying that the President has demonstrated by the decision that he understood the peculiar challenges facing the country.

The group in a statement issued and made available to Vanguard on Monday by its President, James Sabastine Danbaki said: “The latest hallmark of the administration is the appointment of Service Chiefs to ensure the security of lives and property and to defend and enforce Nigeria’s sovereignty.”

“By selecting fine and well-decorated officers from all regions of the country to man our security outfits, Mr. President has demonstrated his deep understanding of the country, it’s people, as well as showing his unflinching commitment to one Nation bound in love and unity, where tribe, tongue and religion do not matter.”

“The appointment of the new Service Chiefs shows the President has won the battle against insurgency, banditry by 50 per cent. Fighting the kind of battles we are fighting requires first and foremost the support of the people,” Ibrahim said.

The group also lauded President Tinubu on the recently introduced education loan scheme, adding that: “Mr President in his drive for holistic national repositioning delved into the education sector where the recent education loan scheme act would provide Nigerians with opportunities to pursue their academic goals, regardless of their social or economic background.”

Meanwhile, the group used the medium to appeal to the President not to allow other appointments to be made by him to be lopsided, while it also urged him to consider youths and women in his administration.

“We are not talking about party affiliations here. We are concerned about how to have a new Nigeria where people in their respective offices will assist the President to give optimum performance to the nation.”

“We also want to sincerely appreciate the former Governor of Bauchi State Barr. M A Abubakar (SAN.) Northeast and Rev. Dr.Yakubu Pam North central and Dr. Yakubu Sirajo Northwest and others for the their respective contributions to nation building.”

As a call to the president, the group made case for the reappointment of the Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brigadier-General (retd) Buba Marwa, noting that he has been the central theme of exemplary leadership.

“This zeal and ardour to make a difference, which he had cultivated as a young military officer down to the time he was administrator of Borno and later Lagos, has not diminished but rather has received fresh fire which can be seen in the turnaround we have seen in the leadership he has provided for the NDLEA.”

“However, the three geo-political zone in the north after our wide consultations all the members of this group agreed to rally round and support PBAT mantra RENEWED HOPE for Nigeria,” the statement concluded.