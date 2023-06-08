Northern Forum seeks arrest, probe of Hadi Sirika

Hadi Sirika, Aviation Minister.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA-Concerned Northern Forum, CNF, has called for the arrest and investigation of former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, over the Nigerian Air scandal.

Chairman of the Forum, Ali Mohammed, who made the call in a statement issued yesterday, said: “The call for the arrest of Hadi Sirika followed the recent revelation by the interim MD of the so called Nigeria Air, Captain Dapo Olumide, when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Aviation and said the aircraft used for unveiling of Nigeria Air was rented from Ethiopian Airline.

”No wonder the unveiling was quick, no details were made available, no one has the eyes to say he saw any features of the plane or anything.

“He also said the airline was yet to secure an operating licence for full flight operations, disagreeing with earlier declarations of the former Minister, Hadi Sirika.

“This explains why the minister was so adamant and insisted on going ahead with the unveiling of Nigeria Air, even when there was a court order against that same matter because it’s a half baked project, driven by lies, deception, corruption and personal money benefits to the minister amounting to billions of naira.

“This is deception and breach of trust that should not go un-punished, Hadi Sirika must be brought to face the law.

”It is also a disregard for the rule of law and entire justice system to proceed on matter against the order of a competent court of law.

“The minister has acted with so much impunity on several occasions, as if the law cannot get to him. He has continuously operated as a tyrant, refusing to listen to no one, aviation experts, Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, who advised against this project.

“This national embarrassment and waste of resources incurred on the country could have been averted if he had listened to advice, yet Sirika went ahead knowing it was a charade, to deceive Nigerians.

“The EFCC and other anti graft agencies should as a matter of national urgency, immediately arrest and investigate Sirika as he has been deceiving Nigerians for eight years and now he is lobbying for ministerial appointment.

“We, therefore, caution and kindly call on President Tinubu not to consider him for ministerial position or any appointment in his administration, rather he should be behind bars.”

“The EFCC must not waste any more time in arresting Hadi Sirika along side all his co-perpetrators that took part in deceiving Nigeria, and shaming it before the international community.

”They should be investigated thoroughly, and asked to provide reasonable and acceptable answers with respect to the Nigeria Air project or be made to lay on their bed as they made it.”