Northern APC Youth Forum sues for peace, asks opposition to accept ‘ll of God

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Concerned Northern All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Forum has sued for peace and pleaded with the opposition across party lines to accept the will of God and move on.

The Concerned Northern APC Youth Forum through the Chairman, Hon. Suleiman Liba spoke over the weekend on issues regarding the ongoing Election Petition Tribunal going on in various parts of the country.

Hon Suleiman Liba said the opposition both at the state and federal level should shun gimmicks and accept the will of God to prevail, ” I’m speaking to all parties, including my party, the APC,” he said.

Liba said unless for a few whose cases were genuine, could seek redress in court and allow justice to prevail.

He said a lot of Politicians today, have made a habit of going to court after an election where it was obvious they lose square and clear, all these in a means to thwart the hand of justce. Liba gave an example with the case going on in Enugu State with the Labour party. “Barr. Peter Mbah won that state clear for the PDP, so why the court case based on issues about a certain certificate , aren’t those supposed to be pre-election matter in the first place? Besides, the Governor had gone through several screenings with that same certificate in different endeavors in life and had came out clean with it,” he said.

Suleiman Liba pleaded with the people of Enugu state, to shun gimmicks intended to hold the state back in terms of development,adding “this is not just about Enugu state alone, it’s about the quest for the greatness of our dear country Nigeria.”

“Barr. Peter Mba should be allowed to deliver on his promises to the good people of Enugu state, all hands must be on deck to ensure that Enugu, one the most politically stable states in Nigeria since 1999 is not left out of enjoying the true dividends of democracy that is coming with the Tinubu’s administration at the centre,” he said.