North Central Senate caucus congratulates Gbajabiamila, Akume, Hadejia on appointments

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

NORTH Central caucus of the National Assembly has hailed President Bola Tinubu for appointing the Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, former Senate Minority leader, Senator George Akume and Senator Ibrahim Hadejia as Chief of Staff to the President, Secretary to the Government (SGF) of the Federation, and Deputy Chief of Staff to the President respectively.

In a statement yesterday for the caucus, the Chairman Senate Services Committee and leader of the caucus, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East expressed optimism that Gbajabiamila would leverage on his wealth of experience as a 6th term elected legislator and speaker of the House of Representatives to make a significant impact in his new role.

In a statement by his Media Office, Senator Sani Musa also praised Senator George Akume’s appointment as Secretary to the Government of the Federation, just as he described it as a testament to his loyalty to the party, unwavering commitment to the Nigerian people, and ability to drive positive change in the new government.

Senator Musa who expressed total confidence in Senator Ibrahim Hadejia’s commitment to the Nigerian project, however, wished them a successful and impactful tenure in their new positions.

Senator Musa, the leader of the North Central caucus while commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his visionary leadership in appointing these exceptional individuals and entrusting them with these critical responsibilities, reiterated that with the administration of Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria would continue to grow and prosper with renewed hope.

The North Central Caucus prayed for a peaceful tenure marked by unity, progress, and the unwavering pursuit of a brighter future for all Nigerians.