Nollywood puts Nigeria on global entertainment before Afrobeats – Omotola Jalade

Veteran Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, says Nollywood was the first to introduce the country’s entertainment industry to the world before the advent of Afrobeats.

Omotola revealed this on Thursday via her Instagram post as she reminisced about her contributions to the Nollywood industry before the innovation of social media.

She shared the old movie clips with some of her colleagues in the industry as proof of taking Nollywood to the world before the emergence of Afrobeat.

Sharing the videos which had Rita Dominic, Genevieve Nnaji and Stella Damasus in them, Omotola said someone sent her the videos and which sent nostalgia in her nerves.

One of the videos also had Patience Ozokwor in it.

She wrote: “Someone sent me some of these vids and it was nostalgic, lol.

“Despite the not-so-great quality, No social media, these movies Broke barriers. Way Before Afrobeats We introduced Nigerian Entertainment to the World. We took on the World. we still.

“Name the movies you know. Lol.”