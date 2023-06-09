Nollywood actress, Iya Gbonkan receives car gift from fan

By Adeola Badru

A 70-year-old Nollywood actress, Mrs. Margaret Olayinka, popularly known as ‘Iya Gbonkan’ on Thursday, received a car gift from one of her fans to appreciate her for her prowess and sterling qualities in the entertainment industry, since her childhood days.

The car was gifted her by the Chief Executive Officer of Alexes Promotion, Mrs Omobolanle Olatise. The car was presented on her behalf to Olayinka in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Thursday by Mr. Mustapha Jayeola.

The Nollywood star in the Yoruba movie category, took to the social media recently that she joined the entertainment industry some decades ago, and that she has never owned a car in her lifetime. She then appealed for a car gift from her fans.

The actress, who was born in Osogbo last, said decided to make the appeal to her fans because she preferred them to celebrate her when she is still alive, to celebrating her posthumously.



Olayinka, in an interview with journalists on Thursday, said: “I am very happy that a car was presented to me. It is a way of celebrating me when I am still alive. I am grateful to God Almighty, I thank my benefactor for this surprise. Indeed, it is big surprise to me. I was told to come from Lagos to Ibadan today. I was never told about the car. I did not know this is what they wanted to present to me.

“I pray that Almighty God will continue to bless my benefactor richly. I promise that I will make good use of the car. I will learn how to drive the car, even if I have to support my sitting position with pillow, I will do. I also have people that can drive me. From now, the car will be taking me to locations for movies.”

Accroding to the philanthropist, Olatise, “I have been a fan of Iya Gbonkan for years and I believe, as she rightly said, we need to celebrate her while she is alive and that is why I surprised her with this car. She said she had been acting for years and she didn’t have a car, which I found unbelievable.”