No witch-hunt in cancelling employment of12,000 civil servants — Gov Alia

Fr. Alia

By Peter DuruMakurdi—Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State said his administration cancelled the employment of over 12,000 civil servants recruited by the last administration, and also reverted all promotions to the rank of Permanent Secretary, because the entire exercise did not follow due process, full of irregularities and lopsided.

The governor, who made the clarification, yesterday, during his Democracy Day broadcast to the people of the state, insisted that the last administration failed to take cognisance of the State Character Principle, assuring that his administration was out to right perceived wrongs and not on a witch hunt mission.

Recall that the administration in a recent press statement cancelled all employments made by the last administration from May 2022 and also nullified all promotions to the rank of Permanent Secretary from January 2023.

Alia said: “On the issue of recruitments/appointments, we noted that it was full of irregularities. Specifically; the Civil Service Secretariat through the out-gone administration recruited 2,194 persons. The State Universal Basic Education, SUBEB, employwd 3,028 against the approved number of 2,500 only, while replacements made were over 5,000. Teaching Service Board, TSB, employed 2,500 that is, for Grant-in-Aid Schools, four in number, 120 Teachers. Replacements were 2,484. In the entire exercise, due process was not adopted.

“In addition, the employment was lopsided in favour of few Local Government Areas, LGAs, and did not take the principle of State Character into consideration; also, no budgetary provision was made to cater for the recruitments just as there was no advertisement in any media as required by the provisions of the rules guiding the Service on the matter; and no Interviews were conducted to determine suitability or otherwise of candidates. Above all, the Solicitor-General of the State was not involved at any stage of the recruitment process.

“Also the appointment of persons to the post of Permanent Secretaries from January, 2023 to May, 2023 was reversed because the appointments were politically motivated, the due process required was not observed.

“The eventual postings of the appointed Permanent Secretaries were mainly for cover up. In making the appointments, the State Character Principle was not observed.

“In view of all the above, the hard decisions we are taking are for the common good. We have no room for witch hunt in our government. But we will not shy away from taking those decisions that may look harsh but have become the foundations on which to build the peaceful and prosperous Benue of our dreams.”