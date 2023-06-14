No regret choosing England over Nigeria – Eberechi Eze

Crystal Palace forward, Eberechi Eze has said that he has no regret in choosing to play for the Three Lions of England instead of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Eze had a brilliant campaign for the south-London club, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists in 38 Premier League appearances in the just-concluded season.

The midfielder’s impressive form has risen his stock in recent months, earning him his maiden call-up to the England squad.

Reacting to the invite after reporting to the Three Lions camp, Eze revealed that choosing England over Nigeria was the best choice for him

“We think that this is the best one. It is a big opportunity for me. It is the highest level of football. I look at it with no regret at all,’’ Eze said, as quoted by ESPN.

“It is the highest level of football. You want to test yourself against that, you want to be in that, and you can see from the quality of the team, where they are getting to, the confidence they are playing with, it is incredible. So, being part of that is big.

“I received the call, and I felt it was the right decision to make, and I am very, very happy to be here,” Eze said.