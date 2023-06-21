No competition between gospel and secular artistes –  Odunayo

By Gabriel Olawale

Lagos-based Gospel artiste, Odunayo Akintomide has clarified the different between gospel artistes and secular artistes, saying that the mandate of one is promoting Jesus and His kingdom while the other entertaining the world.

Odunayo who is a mother of two, said that since her primary school days, she loved participating in anything that has to do with music. “I used to join them to do cultural singing and and dancing for our graduating seniors. I think that was how I developed passion for music.

“I see no competition between gospel artistes and secular artistes. We are promoting Jesus and His kingdom while they are entertaining the world.

“Nowadays, some gospel artistes tend to feature secular artistes in their songs, but for whatever reason they choose to do that, they should always remember that Jesus is the reason why they call it gospel, therefore they should make sure that Jesus is preached in their songs.

“Well, I don’t understand what people mean by entertainment, but I still believe that gospel songs should not be boring. I also believe that there are different songs for different gospel events. If they call it a thanksgiving service, make sure you do it in such a way that people will dance and forget their problems. If it is also for solemn service, of course you have to do it to meet the purpose.

“Those promoting indecency and immorality through their videos should be called to order not to be gossiped, because they might not see anything wrong with what they are doing, but by the time two or three people call them to order I believe they will adjust.

She disclosed that shooting musical videos depends on the financial capacity of the artiste, “that is why we need sponsors and good record labels that can help us to finance some of these things. It’s not easy at all.

“I see myself to be a global artiste in five years time. I see myself conquering the world for christ in five years time. I met my husband in church. He was the minister in charge of the choir while I was a choir member. I can’t say this is the special gift because he has been very supportive. He goes out of his way to make me happy.”