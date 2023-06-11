NNPP suspends state chairman over anti-party activities in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, has suspended the state chairman of the party, Charles Duruimo.

The party in a statement made available to newsmen in Owerri on Sunday, by the State Secretary, State Organizing Secretary, Nze Amadi, and Gozie Ekeogu respectively, alleged that Duruimo’s governorship primaries that produced Odunzeh Ben were conducted without the knowledge of party executives and members.

They also dissociated themselves from the process that produced Odunzeh Ben, as the 2023 November Imo governorship candidate. They also alleged he was in a robust relationship with the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, among others.

According to them, “Regrettably, the state chairman has been engaging in anti-party activities and other sundry actions with the APC, His activities and robust relationships with the APC, leaders, and stakeholders before and after the 2023 elections are high proof of party sabotage which his measure of party polling agents tags and its usage by the APC, is evidenced.

“That Chief Charles Duruimo secretly schedule and carried out the NNPP substitution primary for Imo gubernatorial election on 23rd May 2023 without the knowledge and notification of the state exco the delegates, not the state secretary and organizing secretary.

“With these reasons stated above, therefore, the Imo state expanded excos comprising the state executives and LGA Chairmen hereby unanimously; pass a vote of confidence on the state chairman, Chief Sir Charles Mandis Duruimo.

“State that Chief Duruimo is hereby suspended as the Imo state chairman of the party with immediate effect.”

“That Chief Paul Aballa (state Vice Chairman, Orlu zone ) is hereby unanimously appointed as the NNPP acting Imo state chairman pending the full investigation of the petition against him before the INEC and consequently, the state congress to elect another chairman.

“All party members and the general public are hereby directed /advised to stop dealing with Chief Charles Chukwuemeka Mandis Duruimo as the NNPP Imo state chairman forthwith or do so at your own risk. Party members and the members of the public are therefore directed to deal with the Acting state chairman, Chief Paul Aballa going forward,” they said.